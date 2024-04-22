3 dead, 1 injured in apparent murder-suicide in West Virginia

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Three people were killed and one person was injured in an apparent murder-suicide in Weirton, West Virginia.

According to WTRF-TV, officers with the Weirton Police Department were called to a home on Miami Avenue at around 12:20 a.m. on Saturday for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found two people dead inside the home, the TV station reported. The two victims were identified as 25-year-old Jordan Bettino and 26-year-old Zoe Antoniou, and they were found shot to death.

A third victim, 30-year-old Desiree McDiffitt, was taken to a local hospital with gunshot wounds, according to WTRF-TV. McDiffitt is believed to be in stable condition.

The alleged shooter, 33-year-old Brennan Bailey, was found dead at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police said, according to the TV station, that children were home at the time of the shooting. They were not harmed and are now safe.

Weirton Police Chief Charlie Kush said two of the victims were sisters and the shooter was the boyfriend of one of the victims, MetroNews reported.

"We don't have a positive motive at this moment. We're still talking to family and still talking to friends and we hope to get a better statement from the female who was transported to a Pittsburgh hospital to see what she can tell us," said Kush, according to MetroNews.

No other information was released. The investigation is ongoing, and there is no threat to the public.