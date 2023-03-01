Watch CBS News
Plans move forward for apartment complex across from PNC Park

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A new apartment complex is coming to the North Shore with an incredible view of PNC Park.

Developer RDC is moving forward with plans to build an 11-story complex across the street from the ballpark next to the SpringHill Suites Hotel.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, there will be 305 units with a mix of one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments. 

There are also plans for a rooftop bar, lounge and swimming pool and a proposal for 2,000 square feet of street-level retail, the Post-Gazette reports. 

They hope to start construction by the end of this year or beginning of next year.

