Plans move forward for apartment complex across from PNC Park

Plans move forward for apartment complex across from PNC Park

Plans move forward for apartment complex across from PNC Park

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A new apartment complex is coming to the North Shore with an incredible view of PNC Park.

Developer RDC is moving forward with plans to build an 11-story complex across the street from the ballpark next to the SpringHill Suites Hotel.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, there will be 305 units with a mix of one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments.

There are also plans for a rooftop bar, lounge and swimming pool and a proposal for 2,000 square feet of street-level retail, the Post-Gazette reports.

They hope to start construction by the end of this year or beginning of next year.

