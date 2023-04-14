Watch CBS News
Local News

Police trying to find owner of antique coins, jewelry left in Indiana County Sheetz restroom

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Troopers are trying to track down the owner of antique coins and jewelry found inside a gas station restroom in Indiana County. 

State police said they were called to the Sheetz on Route 119 Highway South in Center Township on April 10 for a report of found property. 

The trooper was given a camera case that had been found in the public men's restroom.  

Police said the camera case included several antique coins like U.S. Indian Head pennies and pieces of jewelry like a diamond ring. 

They're asking the owner of the case to call Trooper Smolleck at 724-357-1960 and provide a detailed description of the items to claim them. 

First published on April 14, 2023 / 1:22 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.