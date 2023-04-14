Police trying to find owner of antique coins, jewelry left in Indiana County Sheetz restroom

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Troopers are trying to track down the owner of antique coins and jewelry found inside a gas station restroom in Indiana County.

State police said they were called to the Sheetz on Route 119 Highway South in Center Township on April 10 for a report of found property.

The trooper was given a camera case that had been found in the public men's restroom.

Police said the camera case included several antique coins like U.S. Indian Head pennies and pieces of jewelry like a diamond ring.

They're asking the owner of the case to call Trooper Smolleck at 724-357-1960 and provide a detailed description of the items to claim them.