Anthrocon returns to Pittsburgh for its 16th year in the city

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Anthrocon is back here in Pittsburgh and Anthrocon is always known as the "furry convention."

So what is a furry and what is this convention all about?

Anthrocon is derived from the word anthropomorphic, which according to Webster's Dictionary means "ascribing human characteristics to nonhuman things."

Mascots like the Pirate Parrot and the Penguins' Iceburgh are anthropomorphic and well, technically furries.

But how did this furry craze start?

John Cole, the public outreach and public relations director for Anthrocon, says that this convention started as a dorm party in the '90s, and since the beginning, it's been about people dressing up and having fun. He says that convention goers have been having fun in Pittsburgh since 2005.

"Pittsburgh is a great American city, but it is great because Pittsburgh has great people and you can not teach a city to be kind," he said. "You can not teach a city to be accepting. And you can not teach a city how to have fun. That's just something that comes naturally from the greatness of this town."

One of the people dressed up in an original character and having fun at the convention today was Justin, also known as "Kackmacool," a radioactive, chemical-breathing dragon.

Justin says his love for anthropomorphic characters came out of watching cartoons as a kid and he said that his adult creation of Kackmacool was inspired by his former job as a chemical truck driver around our region.

Justin is from Pittsburgh, and this is his fourth Anthrocon and he couldn't be prouder that this major event is here in Pittsburgh and embraced so much by his city.

"I am just overwhelmed with joy, with seeing how much the city of Pittsburgh has grown to love and embrace us and just go out of their way to have us here and it just means so much to all of us here right now, and seeing this grow larger and larger with every passing year, it means a lot to all of us," he said.

Anthrocon runs through Sunday.