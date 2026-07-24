Another scratch-off worth more than $1 million sold in Westmoreland County

Another million-dollar-winning lottery ticket has been sold in Westmoreland County, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

The scratch-off ticket, "$1,500,000 Super Star," was sold at the Allegheny Township Giant Eagle on Towne Center Drive. As a bonus for selling the ticket, the Giant Eagle location will get $10,000.

The $30 game offers a top prize of $1.5 million.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says that scratch-off prizes expire one year after the game's end-of-sale date, and winners should immediately sign the back of the ticket and call the lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

This is the third time this year that a Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $1 million or more has been sold in Westmoreland County.

Just eight days into the year, on Jan. 8, a $1 million winning scratch-off was sold at the North Huntingdon Township Walmart.

A week later, a Match 6 Lotto ticket was purchased just down the road in North Huntingdon Township at Sheetz.

The jackpot was worth $1.42 million.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says it's the only state lottery to direct all proceeds to programs that benefit older residents. Since sales began in 1972, the lottery says it has contributed more than $37 billion to fund programs like property tax and rent rebates, care services and prescription assistance.