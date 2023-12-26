Annual Christmas Tree Recycling Program begins in Allegheny County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The annual Christmas Tree Recycling Program has begun in Allegheny County at 8 a.m Tuesday morning.

The program will run through Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024 until dusk that evening. In order for a tree to be accepted at any location, it will need to have all tinsel and decorations removed. The tree must also be separated from its stand.

Allegheny County Parks will re-purpose the trees as mulch in various county parks.

Here is a list of the drop-off locations:

Boyce Park - Soccer field parking lot

Deer Lakes Park - Veterans Shelter parking lot

Harrison Hills Park - Parking lot at Chipmunk Drive and Cottontail Drive

Hartwood Acres Park - Middle Road parking lot

North Park - Swimming pool parking lot

Round Hill Park - Alfalfa Shelter parking lot

Settlers Cabin Park - Wave pool parking lot

South Park - Wave pool parking lot

White Oak Park - Wedding Garden parking lot

For more information on the Christmas Tree Recycling Program, visit this link.