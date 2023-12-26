Annual Christmas Tree Recycling Program begins in Allegheny County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The annual Christmas Tree Recycling Program has begun in Allegheny County at 8 a.m Tuesday morning.
The program will run through Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024 until dusk that evening. In order for a tree to be accepted at any location, it will need to have all tinsel and decorations removed. The tree must also be separated from its stand.
Allegheny County Parks will re-purpose the trees as mulch in various county parks.
Here is a list of the drop-off locations:
- Boyce Park - Soccer field parking lot
- Deer Lakes Park - Veterans Shelter parking lot
- Harrison Hills Park - Parking lot at Chipmunk Drive and Cottontail Drive
- Hartwood Acres Park - Middle Road parking lot
- North Park - Swimming pool parking lot
- Round Hill Park - Alfalfa Shelter parking lot
- Settlers Cabin Park - Wave pool parking lot
- South Park - Wave pool parking lot
- White Oak Park - Wedding Garden parking lot
For more information on the Christmas Tree Recycling Program, visit this link.
