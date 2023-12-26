Watch CBS News
Local News

Annual Christmas Tree Recycling Program begins in Allegheny County

By Jonathan Fisher

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Annual Christmas Tree Recycling Program begins in Allegheny County
Annual Christmas Tree Recycling Program begins in Allegheny County 00:15

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The annual Christmas Tree Recycling Program has begun in Allegheny County at 8 a.m Tuesday morning. 

The program will run through Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024 until dusk that evening. In order for a tree to be accepted at any location, it will need to have all tinsel and decorations removed. The tree must also be separated from its stand. 

Allegheny County Parks will re-purpose the trees as mulch in various county parks. 

Here is a list of the drop-off locations: 

  • Boyce Park - Soccer field parking lot
  • Deer Lakes Park - Veterans Shelter parking lot
  • Harrison Hills Park - Parking lot at Chipmunk Drive and Cottontail Drive
  • Hartwood Acres Park - Middle Road parking lot
  • North Park - Swimming pool parking lot
  • Round Hill Park - Alfalfa Shelter parking lot
  • Settlers Cabin Park - Wave pool parking lot
  • South Park - Wave pool parking lot
  • White Oak Park - Wedding Garden parking lot

For more information on the Christmas Tree Recycling Program, visit this link.

Jonathan Fisher

Jon has worked with KDKA-TV/CBS News Pittsburgh since October of 2022.

First published on December 26, 2023 / 10:08 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.