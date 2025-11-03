As uncertainty persists, Animal Friends says more families need help feeding their pets

As the federal government shutdown drags on, the impact is being felt far beyond paychecks and grocery bills. It's even hitting the food bowls of family pets.

Local shelters say more and more families are turning to them for help to feed their animals, and Animal Friends volunteers are working to keep shelves stocked with food.

Its Chow Wagon Pet Food Bank is helping thousands of local families weather the financial strain. However, it is in desperate need of donations because the food it has will only last a few days.

"Last week we saw almost three times the amount of need for people asking for pet food resources," said Anne O'Brien, chief program officer with Animal Friends.

When times get tough, pets often feel it too. The Animal Friends Chow Wagon Pet Food Bank, which keeps food in the bowls, is running dangerously low.

"At Animal Friends, we not only think of the humans that need support but their pets who are part of their families," O'Brien said.

In just the last month, the food bank has distributed more than 17,00 pounds of free pet food to over 3,000 families. That's a record number. And with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefit delays and higher costs, the demand isn't slowing down.

"We've thankfully been able to help everybody who has reached out for help, but we have to divvy that up amongst everybody. And because everybody is feeling the pinch, the donations are lower than they typically are," O'Brien said.

When families can't afford to feed their pets, some feel they have no choice but to give them up. Animals Friends says that's what it is fighting to prevent. It wants to keep pets where they belong: with the people who love them.

"We want to keep pets in their homes where they belong, and we don't want families worried about their pets and what they might need to do to care for them," O'Brien said.

Animal Friends says it is doing everything it can to keep pets healthy and in their loving homes, but it can't do it alone. It is asking for donations of unopened bags of dry dog, cat and rabbit food; canned pet food; unopened pet treats; and cat litter. It is also accepting monetary donations.

"Even if it's a small donation, every penny counts, every bag counts, every can helps," O'Brien said.

If you want to help, you can bring your donations to Animal Friends. There are bins to drop off donations in the vestibules of the shelter and clinic.