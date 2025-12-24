Andrew McCutchen and wife Maria welcome 5th child

Andrew McCutchen and his wife, Maria, have welcomed their fifth child.

Allegheny Health Network announced in a post on social media on Tuesday that the Major League Baseball player and his wife welcomed a baby boy. The baby was born at Allegheny Health Network's Wexford Hospital.

"To date, AHN's labor and delivery program has welcomed more than 8,500 babies throughout western Pennsylvania," the post said.

The McCutchens revealed baby No. 5 was on the way in a post on Instagram in September. Andrew and Maria McCutchen are also parents to sons Steel and Armani and daughters Avé and Italia.

"We are over the moon to add another baby boy to our crew," the post from September said, in part.

Andrew McCutchen has spent the last three seasons with the Pirates, playing in 367 games. The 39-year-old is currently a free agent, and where he will play in 2026 remains unknown as the offseason rolls along.

He was drafted by the Pirates in 2005 with the 11th overall pick. He was traded to the San Francisco Giants after the 2017 season, spending time in the Bay Area before being traded to the Yankees to close the 2018 season. He then spent time with the Philadelphia Phillies and Milwaukee Brewers before returning to Pittsburgh in 2023.

The Pittsburgh Pirates open the 2026 season on March 26 with a three-game road series against the New York Mets.