Pittsburgh may get a chance to see an ancient comet this month

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An ancient comet discovered last year is passing by Earth, and Pittsburghers may get a chance to see it if conditions are right.

KDKA-TV went to Pittsburgh astronomers and astronomy lovers to find out how to catch a glimpse of the rare astronomical event.

This year has been full of cosmic reasons to look up. We put on our protective glasses to view a total solar eclipse. We were captivated by the northern lights more than once. We've even been dazzled by meteor showers.

"Now we have a comet," said astronomer Diane Turnshek, a physics lecturer at Carnegie Mellon University and instructor in the University of Pittsburgh's Physics and Astronomy Department.

"If I get to see the comet, it's just one more this year before the year is out for celestial events," said astronomer Simonetta Frittelli, a Duquesne University physics associate professor.

The comet, known as C-2023-A3 aka Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS, will be closest to Earth on Oct. 13. Then it'll put on a show after sunset each day through the end of October. The best time to view the comet will be between Oct. 14-24.

"It should be visible to your naked eye in the dark sight, possible to your naked eye here in Pittsburgh, and certainly with binoculars and a small telescope," said Kerry Handron, Allegheny Observatory's special events and outreach coordinator.

Handron said using binoculars or a telescope will be very helpful, and you can also see the icy dust ball by taking pictures on your phone using night mode/longer exposure times.

"The comet is going to be fuzzy. It's going to have a tail, maybe two tails. That would be exciting, and we'll find it in the west," Handron said.

"Right after sunset looking west, maybe a little south, you should see the comet right as the glare of the sun goes away, and a coma, the dirty snowball part has a big, long trail, which is always pointed away from the sun," Turnshek said.

"It's close to the sun so you have to look westward when the sun goes down, and wait a little bit," Frittelli said.

As the comet moves away from the sun, it'll get higher in the sky, making it easier to see. But it will get fainter each day. Frittelli said it's transforming to see a comet.

"The comet just hangs. It hangs in the night sky. It's just like floating there. It doesn't move. It's beautiful. I've seen pictures of it taken in other parts of the world already, and it's beautiful," Frittelli added.

And if you don't see this rare astronomical event, you're out of luck.

"This one comes about every once every 80,000 years. Might seem like a lot to you, but the Neanderthals were walking the Earth at the time so they might have seen it," Frittelli said.

Turnshek said the ancient comet may never come back.

"It may just get ejected from the solar system," she said.

"People in the Southern Hemisphere got a chance to see it, but now is our chance to get to see it after sunset. So many things in the sky are exciting. But there haven't been that many great comets in recent history," Turnshek added.