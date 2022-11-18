Amoxicillin shortage: Pharmacists and parents forced to pivot

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A shortage of Amoxicillin is forcing parents and pharmacists to pivot.

Recently, demand shot way up, and most pharmacies in our area are out. Only three bottles of Amoxicillin sit on the shelf at Anthony Bertola's pharmacy.

"There was a group chat amongst us community pharmacies to say hey, do your best to grab Amoxicillin right now and albuterol while you can," said Bertola of Primary Care Pharmacy Services.

Bertola noticed a lot of people calling for the antibiotic about three weeks ago with so many bugs going around. Shannon Collura had to go to the pharmacy after her daughter woke up Saturday with a cough.

"Then the fever started in, and the coughing and congestion, and all that," the mother of two said.

The reason for the shortage is simple. Everyone wants Amoxicillin, and the supply couldn't keep up. But the FDA can't say when the shortage will end.

In the meantime, pharmacists say to snag the next best thing: augmentin. You can also talk it out with your doctor and pharmacist and decide what's best.