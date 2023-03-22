'American Rust' makes last call for Season 2 background extras

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — "American Rust" is making its last call for anyone interested in being a paid background extra for Season 2.

Show officials said Wednesday that production is headed into the last block of filming for Season 2, and paid background extras are still needed. The show is currently filming in the Pittsburgh area.

"Being an Extra means that you are in the scene and part of the action with all the leads! It's a super fun way to meet new people and see how things work on set," a release said.

Background extras are paid about $175 for 12 hours and must be 18 years old. Click here to apply.

The show's first season was filmed in western Pennsylvania and starred Jeff Daniels and Maura Tierney.