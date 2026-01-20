Court records detail argument before deadly Ambridge shooting

More details are coming to light as the investigation continues into the shooting deaths of a man and woman in Ambridge, Beaver County. Police said children were in the home at the time of the shooting.

According to the criminal complaint, there was an argument that led up to the shooting. For neighbors who live nearby, they are still in shock over what happened.

Investigators say the shooting happened around 2:30 Sunday morning. A 15-year-old girl inside the house called a sibling elsewhere to say shots were fired.

When police got to the home on Locust Street, they could hear people screaming from the basement. When they got inside, they found an 11-year-old boy in the basement. The child allegedly told police they heard gunfire upstairs that left 54-year-old Andre Littles and 38-year-old Ashley Delucca dead.

"We are in shock. We never see something like that, especially in this part of Ambridge. It's unfortunate for everybody," neighbor Eduardo Hayek said.

According to police, a neighbor came out of their home when they heard gunshots. At that point, the suspect, 39-year-old Howard Thomas, came out of the house and fired shots at the neighbor's house as their neighbor went back inside.

Court papers said DeLucca got an Uber for Littles and the children to come over to the house. The children told police they were in the basement for several hours and could hear arguments between DeLucca, Littles, Thomas, and another person. Neighbors said they've heard arguments and police being called to handle them before.

"We saw the situation, and [the] police were talking with them. It looked like they had solved the situation," Hayek said.

Investigators said Thomas was arrested after crashing in Zanesville, Ohio. Sources said he was taken to a local hospital for injuries following the crash.

It remains unclear when Thomas will be brought back to Pennsylvania.