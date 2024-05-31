Ambridge Police, Pa. Attorney General's Office recover large amount of Fentanyl, other drugs in bust

AMBRIDGE, Pa. (KDKA) - The Ambridge Borough Police Department along with help from the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office, and Bureau of Narcotics announced a drug bust that yielded Fentanyl, crack cocaine, cocaine, Xanax, and cash.

On Wednesday, officers executed a search warrant at an apartment located in the Ambridge Towers Apartment Building.

Once they entered the residence, they found approximately 14,000 Fentanyl pills, 110 grams of Fentanyl powder, more than 100 Xanax pills, 19 grams of crack cocaine, 26 grams of powder cocaine, a bag of unknown pills that had been broken down into powder form, nearly $3,000 in cash, and various drug paraphernalia.

Following the drug bust, two suspects were arrested and taken to the Beaver County Jail.

The suspects have not been identified and their charges are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA.com for the latest.