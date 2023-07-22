Ambridge church starts weekly program after 2 teens killed in Beaver County

AMBRIDGE, Pa. (KDKA) -- In recent weeks, youth in Beaver County saw two of their classmates fall victim to gun violence. The incidents have left an impact, but a local church launched a new program in hopes to help.

Incoming Ambridge High School freshman Liliana Nino is still processing the deaths of two 15-year-olds in Beaver County, shot and killed less than 24 hours apart.

"I just don't understand it, I really don't," Liliana said. "Kids? I mean, come on, it's kids."

Two weeks ago, a 17-year-old allegedly shot Dahvea Sparrow in Aliquippa. The next day, an 18-year-old and another person allegedly shot Asaun Moreland in Ambridge. The district attorney said the shooters in both cases killed the teens execution-style.

"It doesn't make me feel safe here anymore," Liliana said.

Pastor Rick Thornhill of New Hope Community Church in Ambridge decided to take action.

"We wanted to just say, 'Hey, we're going to be here. We're going to be out. It's safe to send your kids out,'" Thornhill said.

On Friday, he and members of his congregation kicked off a new weekly program to try to help kids heal and stay busy. He can relate to them, having watched his son-in-law get shot in 2020.

"I know what it is to be scared and to be fearful and, you know, I know that the sun will shine and it'll be a brighter day," Thornhill said.

With adults on hand, they gathered at the high school basketball courts, where kids and parents enjoyed food, did arts and crafts, played basketball and soccer, and heard from speakers like rapper Boe Skagz. His uncle, Jam Master Jay, was the DJ of Run-DMC, and was shot and killed in New York City in 2002.

Liliana's mom, Chelsee, welcomed the event.

"I think we all need to come together and we need to really figure this out, because how it's going, is not a way to live," Chelsee said.

It's a way to bring some positivity to communities that have felt so lost.

"Once we see everybody together, people are going to think like, 'Oh, maybe I can do this again, I feel like more safe,'" Liliana said.

Right now the plan is to have these events every Friday through the summer, but Thornhill hopes to continue some kind of program during the school year.

Authorities are still looking for a second shooter in the Ambridge case. If you have any information about what happened call 724-266-5977.