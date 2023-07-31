Alligator spotted in Kiski River by kayakers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There are all kinds of fish and creatures in the rivers around our area.

But usually, not something you'd see in the swamps of Louisiana.

An alligator was spotted this weekend along the Kiski River between Avonmore and Apollo by kayakers, and animal advocates and the Pennsylvania Game Commission are trying to figure out where it is and how to get it out of the river.

Mark Tanis was one of the six people who spotted the gator and said the animal is about 5 feet long.

As for how it got in the river, it more than likely found its way into the waterway like the many others that have been spotted all over Western Pennsylvania over the last couple of decades.

"Probably someone had it as a pet and it got too big for their house," Sarah Fricke of Avonmore said.

If you happen to spot this critter, officials say to do your best to stay away from it. It's not the biggest alligator in the world, but it could hurt you or a pet.

If you happen to spot it, the Game Commission would like to hear from you.

