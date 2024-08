PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A new health clinic specializes in treating chronic and debilitating pelvic pain in women.

Allegheny Health Network's Pelvic Pain Clinic is now making appointments at West Penn Hospital.

AHN says chronic pelvic pain is often dismissed or ignored due to how hard it is to treat and manage.

The goal is to ensure women have a safe space where they know their concerns will be heard and properly addressed.