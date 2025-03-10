Allegheny Health Network helping pregnant women as 'high-risk deliveries' increase

When a woman is pregnant, there's usually a birthing plan, but in many cases, those plans are abruptly changed.

For Lauren Mylant and her husband Alex, finding out they were expecting was a dream come true.

But what they didn't expect—twin boys.

"We were shocked," Lauren said.

For Lauren, it was a smooth pregnancy until around seven months.

"And that's when they saw my liver enzymes spike and all of that."

At 34 weeks, she developed severe pre-eclampsia, forcing her to have an emergency c-section at AHN Forbes Hospital. "I was petrified, very, very scared."

Her boys, Grant and Blade, needed NICU care. And while that may seem rare, it's not. At least not anymore. Babies born as early as 32 weeks are becoming more common nationally and locally.

"(We) are seeing moms that are sicker that are pregnant and having more high-risk deliveries. And we have certainly seen that trend here at Forbes and in addition to the rest of our delivery hospitals," said Bree Kost, Neonatal Advance Practice Supervisor at AHN.

Bree Kost says more babies will be admitted to the NICU in the coming years.

Why? Well, various factors, one being she says our health is declining.

"We have moms who have multiple diagnoses that maybe they wouldn't have gotten pregnant before, because maybe our increase in ability to care for those patients they're able to maintain a pregnancy," said Kost.

As for Blade and Grant, they needed to stay in the NICU for about two weeks. Lauren was able to be by their side the entire time. That support she says meant everything.

"Like, you know, there could be a lot of issues and stuff, but I got very blessed they didn't. But they prepare you for the worst," said Mylant.

Currently, multiple hospitals in the local area have various levels of NICUs, ready to care for babies like Lauren's who need that extra care. That's just another reason why Pittsburgh is special.

"We're lucky here in Pittsburgh," said Kost.

Lucky and lifesaving.