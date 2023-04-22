Allegheny Health Network hosting several National Drug Take Back Day sites

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Saturday is National Drug Take Back Day and Allegheny Health Network has several drop-off areas today.

At those sites, you can bring any unused or expired prescription medications.

Around 20 million Americans have opioid use disorder and it takes 115 lives per day. From November 2021 until October 2022, 5,120 Pennsylvanians experienced deadly overdoses.

Drug Take Back Day can help prevent medication misuse and opioid abuse.

Below is a full list of sites where AHN is hosting drug takebacks.