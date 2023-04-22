Allegheny Health Network hosting several National Drug Take Back Day sites
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Saturday is National Drug Take Back Day and Allegheny Health Network has several drop-off areas today.
At those sites, you can bring any unused or expired prescription medications.
Around 20 million Americans have opioid use disorder and it takes 115 lives per day. From November 2021 until October 2022, 5,120 Pennsylvanians experienced deadly overdoses.
Drug Take Back Day can help prevent medication misuse and opioid abuse.
Below is a full list of sites where AHN is hosting drug takebacks.
- AHN Allegheny General Hospital (Nearby parking services in Snyder Pavilion)
- AHN Jefferson Hospital (Main hospital lobby)
- AHN Forbes Hospital (Nearby Visitor Entrance D)
- AHN West Penn Hospital (Nearby onsite pharmacy, 1st floor)
- AHN Wexford Health + Wellness Pavilion (Nearby onsite pharmacy, 1st floor)
- AHN Saint Vincent Hospital (Main hospital lobby)
- AHN Cancer Institute – Butler (Main lobby)
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.