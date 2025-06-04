Allegheny Health Network warns most Signa customers could lose in-network coverage unless agreement is reached

Allegheny Health Network is warning that most Cigna members won't have in-network access to its physicians and facilities unless a new agreement can be reached by the end of the month.

In a letter sent to patients, Allegheny Health Networks said it has been "unable to reach a fair and mutually acceptable agreement" with Cigna after several months of negotiation.

"We understand how disconcerting and stressful this news may be for you, and please know that it is our sincerest hope that we will reach a new agreement with Cigna before June 30 that will enable you to continue receiving the health care services you need at AHN over the long term," AHN's letter read.

If the contract does end, the health system said it's "committed" to making sure there are no care disruptions for Cigna members who are actively in treatment. AHN also said it will try to ensure that transitions to new physicians, if necessary, are "seamless."

"In the unfortunate event that AHN's contract with Cigna does come to an end, however, our highest priority will be minimizing the inconvenience, stress, and burden of this development on you and other Cigna members," the letter says.

AHN encourages anyone with questions to contact the Cigna customer service line on the back of their card or call 1-800-997-1654.

In 2023, about 20,000 Cigna customers were at risk of losing in-network coverage at Allegheny Health Network facilities, but the two did reach an agreement.