Allegheny Health Network, Cigna reach agreement

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After uncertainty loomed for thousands of Pittsburghers with Cigna health insurance, Allegheny Health Network and Cigna announced an agreement on a one-year deal.

The two sides also said they are working to finalize a multi-year contract over the next couple of weeks.

This agreement will ensure that Cigna Healthcare customers in western Pennsylvania will continue to have in-network access to AHN facilities and doctors.

"This agreement is great news for the more than twenty thousand people in this region who are Cigna-insured and rely on AHN for their health care needs," said AHN President James Benedict.

"The collaboration we have with Allegheny Health Network puts quality, affordable care in reach for the people we jointly serve in this community," added Mike Ungvary, Vice President, Network Management for Cigna Healthcare.

Cigna customers who have questions regarding AHN access can reach customer service for the company at 1-800-882-4462.