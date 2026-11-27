Allegheny General Hospital is under a modified lockdown due to a bomb threat, Allegheny Health Network said.

According to AHN, as of Friday afternoon, the hospital is continuing patient admissions and discharges, but visitors are temporarily prohibited.

Police outside of Allegheny General Hospital amid a modified lockdown due to a threat. KDKA-TV/Erika Stanish

They also said that their emergency department remains open.

Highmark police, as well as Pittsburgh police, are investigating the threat.

KDKA-TV has reached out to Pittsburgh Public Safety for more information and we are waiting for a response.