8 face charges after investigation into stolen guns

A 19-year-old and several juveniles are facing charges in connection with a year-long investigation into stolen guns.

Sources said law enforcement arrested seven juveniles on Wednesday, and the Allegheny County Police Department arrested 19-year-old Chalais Ramey, of Pittbsurgh, in connection with multiple crimes. According to the criminal complaint, police believe Ramey and the juveniles conspired to commit burglaries and steal guns to resell them on the street.

Multiple local and federal law enforcement agencies, including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, investigated this along with Allegheny County police.

"It's been a long time coming," said Joshua Rowe, co-owner of Allegheny Arms and Gun Works.

Ramey and seven juveniles have been charged in connection with a 2025 burglary of Allegheny Arms and Gun Works in Bethel Park. In a video obtained by KDKA, a stolen vehicle pulls up to Allegheny Arms and Gun Works at 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 13, 2025, and a person shoots a gun at the front window.

Once inside, the suspects take all of 45 seconds and get out with 56 guns and an armful of ammunition.

"I'm really just mostly happy that they were able to get the guns back, at least the majority of them back, and stop this group of people from committing more crimes," Rowe said.

Court paperwork says that before the Allegheny Arms incident, Ramey allegedly took part in the burglary of Iron City R.C. Hobbies in West Mifflin, though Legion Arms was the target, as the suspects went to the wrong part of the building complex that houses both businesses.

Court paperwork also states that Ramey is tied to a break-in on Jan. 19, 2025, near Youngstown, Ohio. Police say four suspects shot their way into Expert Outfitters Gun Shop and stole 23 guns.

During the investigation, multiple firearms from both gun shops were recovered. Investigators used physical evidence, video surveillance, seized cell phone data, and other measures to solve the crimes.

"I would hope that other people that are thinking about doing this sort of crime are going to think twice about it now," Rowe said.

There are also other alleged crimes with this operation, including stolen vehicles. On multiple occasions, law enforcement found the seven juveniles with stolen guns from the burglaries at homes and on the streets.

It's unclear exactly how many guns have been recovered. A press conference on Thursday is expected to shed more light on the investigation.