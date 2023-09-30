Allegheny County Sherriff's Office warns of new jury scam alert

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A warning from the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office: scammers are at it again.

This time, they call people to say they've missed jury duty.

The caller then tells you to come up with thousands of dollars in cash and take it to a specific location in order to clear the warrant for failing to appear.

The sheriff's office tells KDKA the call seems convincing since they've spoofed the caller ID to make it appear that the calls are coming from a phone number at the sheriff's office.