Allegheny County pools open for summer

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Allegheny County pools are open for the summer.

The Boyce Park Wave Pool, North Park Swimming Pool and Settlers Cabin Park Wave Pool opened for the season Saturday. Pools are open daily from 11:30 until 7:30.

The South Park Wave Pool is still closed. The county said it's undergoing concrete and maintenance work and will open later this summer.

The county said it's still looking for lifeguards, who have to be at least 15 and have current lifeguard, first aid and CPR certifications. Positions start at $16 an hour, and training and certification are available for free.

The Deer Lakes and Round Hill spray parks also opened Saturday and are open from 10 to 8.

More information about the county's pools can be found online.