Allegheny County Police investigating after shots fired into apartment building

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - The Allegheny County Police Department continues to investigate an incident in Harrison Township.

At approximately 4:30 a.m. Sunday, emergency dispatchers were notified of multiple gunshots being fired into an apartment building in the 2000 block of Broadview Avenue. 

First responders found one victim with a minor injury. The victim was treated at the scene by EMS personnel.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

