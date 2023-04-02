Allegheny County Police Department searching for missing child

Watch CBS News
PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) - The Allegheny County Police Department is requesting the public's help in locating a missing child.

On Friday, March 31, 2023, at approximately just before 8 a.m., Desmonique Raquel Hammonds reported that her 12-year-old daughter, Alyee Hammonds, had run away from their Penn Hills home, according to a press release from the department.

penn-hills-missing-child-04012023-kdka.png
Police are searching for missing 12-year-old Alyee Hammonds. KDKA

Just before 1:30 p.m. Saturday, the assistance of the Allegheny County Police General Investigations Unit was requested. The Allegheny County Child Abduction Response Team also was activated at about 2:45 p.m., police said.

Police determined that Desmonique Hammonds had fled from her residence in a 2002 White Mercedes Benz C240 sedan bearing Ohio Registration JBM-9851.

Officers pursued the Mercedes but lost sight of it on the Hulton Bridge in Harmar Township. 

Hammonds is wanted for fleeing and eluding police, and she is wanted for questioning in the disappearance of Aylee Hammonds.

Anyone with information concerning this incident or the whereabouts of Aylee or Desmonique Hammonds is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477). Callers can remain anonymous.

