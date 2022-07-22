Allegheny County Police arrest suspect in phone scam targeting medical professionals
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man accused of a phone scam targeting medical professionals is in jail.
The Allegheny County Sheriff's Office said Richard Long pretended to be a U.S. Marshal, telling victims they failed to appear in court as a witness.
He would then proceed to tell them there was a warrant out for their arrest.
Finally, victims were lured to a bail bond agency where Long would take cash from them.
