Allegheny County Police and Hoop Alliance announce new initiative to help solve unresolved homicide cases

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Allegheny County Police Department announced on Tuesday that starting on June 1, they are launching a new initiative to bring awareness to unsolved homicide cases.

"Through conversations with community groups, led by Hoop Alliance, we want to make it clear no case is forgotten," the department said on Facebook.

Based in Braddock, Hoop Alliance - which is an acronym meaning Helping Out Our People - is a nonprofit that is comprised of families and community members that provide resources for people who have lost a child to gun violence. They offer community projects, outreach, volunteer opportunities, and mentoring.

Starting in June, and each month, the county police and Hoop Alliance will feature an ongoing investigation that has remained unsolved for more than one year.

Each of those features will be based on information that is both public and more information that is appropriate to release in order to help the department and the public solve the case.

The hope is to uncover information that could lead to a resolution.

As always, anyone with information can call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS and callers can remain anonymous.