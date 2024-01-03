Code Blue alert issued for Allegheny County on Thursday ahead of freezing temperatures

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County, along with the city of Pittsburgh, has declared Code Blue Action ahead of freezing temperatures.

In a news release on Wednesday, officials said the Code Blue will go into effect throughout Allegheny County on Thursday at 7 p.m. and continue through Friday night.

A Code Blue is issued when the National Weather Services forecasts temperature falling below 26 degrees Fahrenheit between 4 p.m. and 8 a.m. It can also be issued when Pittsburgh's Office of Emergency Management activates the Emergency Operations Center in response to severe weather conditions.

During a Code Blue, those in need of shelter can go to Second Avenue Commons, plus Department of Human Services shelters will remain open 24 hours per day. If existing systems are at capacity, people will be directed to the Ammon Recreation Center, officials said.

"Outreach teams will focus their engagement on informing people in the unhoused community about the Code Blue status and offering services and support to access shelter options," the county said in Wednesday's news release.

People seeking shelter can call the Allegheny Link at at 1-866-730-2368 or visit 1 Smithfield Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222 to meet with a Service Coordinator. Walk-in hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Officials last issued a Code Blue in December 2023.