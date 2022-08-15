National group to review deaths at Allegheny County Jail

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Changes are coming to how Allegheny County investigates deaths that happen inside the jail.

Leaders plan on partnering with a national group of experts that specializes in improving conditions inside correctional facilities.

The announcement comes as a 78-year-old man died inside the Allegheny County Jail on Sunday.

On Monday, Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald made the announcement of what he's calling a historic review of the fatalities that happen at the jail.

The county will work with the National Commission on Correctional Health Care, which suggests a three-pronged approach to look into every inmate's death, regardless of the cause.

This will include an administrative review, a clinical mortality review and in the event of a suicide, a psychological autopsy.

The county investigates inmate deaths already, which can include the county police and the medical examiner. But this move adds another independent set of eyes to investigate not only the deaths, but also how policies and procedures can be improved to help prevent incidents.

The county and group have partnered before on suicide prevention initiatives inside the jail.

County leaders are also considering a legislative review team to look into deaths as well.