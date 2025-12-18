Thousands of Allegheny County residents will get surprise letters telling them their medical debt is canceled

Thousands of letters are going out to Allegheny County residents to let them know their medical debts have been paid thanks to the fundraising efforts of more than 100 churches in Pittsburgh Presbytery.

"This was a campaign that grew out of the Matthew 25 churches within our presbytery, and they really put the initiative out to the whole presbytery. Can we make a difference in the lives of our neighbors?" said Rev. Jessica McClure Archer.

Over the past few months, they raised nearly $75,000 as part of a campaign with the national nonprofit group Undue Medical Debt, which buys medical debt for pennies on the dollar.

The money raised is enough to eliminate more than $14 million in outstanding bills. You can't apply for it, and you can't request it, but an estimated 12,500 people in Allegheny County will receive a surprise in their mailbox.

"So it's a big sense of relief. They don't even know it's coming, no one signs up, they just get a letter in the mail saying that their medical debt has been taken care of," McClure Archer said.