Allegheny County launches program to bolster business districts and main streets

Communities with business districts and main streets in Allegheny County are eligible for money to help develop and strengthen them.

While times have changed, what main streets bring to any town hasn't, according to Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato.

"Main streets are at the heart of so many communities throughout Allegheny County," Innamorato said.

Innamorato was one of the many officials on hand to announce that $4 million was available through the Main Streets Allegheny program.

Innamorato laid out the particulars, saying, "The state's investment is $20 million in main street across the entire commonwealth. We're talking about $4 million just in Allegheny County alone. This money can be used for a match to draw down additional dollars from the state, which is incredible."

The money can be used for everything from technical assistance for businesses, grants, loans and district-level investments.

The manager of Main Street Brentwood, Melissa Lenigan, says she believes that without a vibrant main street, communities are fighting a losing battle.

"Some of the businesses here in Brentwood are families that have been here for 50-plus years. I think people realized to keep your community vital and keep it growing, you've got to support the local businesses," Lenigan said.

Grant amounts vary, and the money can also be used for community-based events and concerts tied to local businesses. The funds can also be used for street scape improvement, murals, lighting, signage, and district identity and placement initiatives.

Lauren Connelly, director of Allegheny County Economic Development, told KDKA, "We're trying to eliminate a lot of strings and barriers. You tell us your idea, and we're doing the work on our side to match you with the right funding source that can advance that project."