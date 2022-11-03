Watch CBS News
Allegheny County looking to hire winter workers at multiple parks

By Patrick Damp

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Allegheny County is now hiring winter workers at North, South, and Boyce parks!

They're looking for cashiers, concession workers, lift operators, and ski school instructors. 

The pay ranges anywhere from $12-$16 an hour.

Candidates and interested parties can apply online and will have to pass a background check.

You can apply on the county website at this link.

November 3, 2022

