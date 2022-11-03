Allegheny County looking to hire winter workers at multiple parks
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Allegheny County is now hiring winter workers at North, South, and Boyce parks!
They're looking for cashiers, concession workers, lift operators, and ski school instructors.
The pay ranges anywhere from $12-$16 an hour.
Candidates and interested parties can apply online and will have to pass a background check.
You can apply on the county website at this link.
