Allegheny County's lead removal program hits major milestone with 300th lead-free home

Allegheny County's lead removal program celebrated a big milestone this week: 300 homes are now lead-free due to the program.

Raychal Collins-Struck said she was pregnant when she applied for lead paint testing for her Monroeville home through the Allegheny Lead-Safe Homes program.

"I wasn't too worried, actually, about there being actual lead in my home because previous owners had upgraded it. I just kind of wanted to do it for more peace of mind," she said.

The testing came back positive.

"I immediately panicked. I was pregnant and I know how devastating lead can be for children," Collins-Struck said.

The mother of two said her son loves playing with cars on the stairs, and that's where the repair work was done.

She said the entire process was smooth.

"From the initial application to the home testing, to getting a contractor who could do the work before I went into labor, to leaving my home clean, and able to move back in easily," Collins-Struck said. "The peace of mind that I have knowing my children can enjoy my home, our home, and that I don't have to worry about lead is immeasurable."

Collins-Struck's home is the 300th home that's lead-free thanks to the county's lead removal program. It's a Redevelopment Authority of Allegheny County initiative that's administered by the Allegheny County Economic Development Department.

The program provides free lead testing and remediation services for eligible homeowners, renters, and landlords.

"We have some of the oldest housing stock in the country, and lead paint ruins children's potential," said Jennifer Saks, program supervisor.

Lauren Connelly, Allegheny County Economic Development director, said more than 75% of the housing stock in the county was built before 1978, and 26% was built before 1940.

"A recent Allegheny Health Department report in 2023 shared that 3% of children in Allegheny County have elevated lead levels, and 10 communities within the county have 10 to 20% of children testing at those elevated lead levels," Connelly said. "Lead exposure profoundly affects health, especially among children, leading to developmental delays and other serious issues."

While 300 homes are now healthier and safer, county officials said this is just the beginning.

"This work is so critical because exposure to lead for young kids robs children of their potential, and by removing it, we give kids the chance to learn, to thrive, and to succeed," said Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato.

There are eligibility requirements to get help from the program. You can check to see if you qualify on the county's website by clicking here.