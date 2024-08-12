Retired Allegheny County Judge Jeffrey Manning dies

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Retired Allegheny County Judge Jeffrey Manning has died.

Manning died on Monday morning at his home in Mt. Lebanon. He was 77 years old.

The long-time Allegheny County judge retired in 2021 after more than 30 years on the bench. During that time, he presided over some of the biggest cases in Pittsburgh's history, including the trials of Richard Baumhammers and Richard Poplawski.

Community mourns Judge Jeffrey Manning

In a statement on Monday, former Allegheny County Rich Fitzgerald said Manning was the "epitome of a public servant, and always worked diligently to keep Allegheny County residents safe."

"His north star was always centered on ensuring that public safety was upheld and justice was served for victims and victims' families," Fitzgerald said, in part. "He was never afraid to take on the hard cases and make tough decisions—and over the course of his career, there is no doubt he had his fair share of them."

In a post on Facebook, Allegheny County Sheriff Kevin Kraus said, "The respect that he garnered over the years was a reflection of his reputation as one of the most brilliant jurists in the history of this county."