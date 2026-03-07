Allegheny County Jail inmate tried to smuggle drugs through attorney-client mail system, police say

An inmate at the Allegheny County Jail is facing new charges after he attempted to smuggle drugs into the facility through the attorney-client mail system, county police said via social media.

Detectives assigned to the Allegheny County Jail were alerted on Oct. 15, 2025, to a possible plan to bring synthetic cannabinoids into the facility using legal mail.

Investigators said Edwin Wylie-Biggs, 44, who was already incarcerated at the jail, coordinated with people outside the facility to arrange the delivery of narcotics.

Through witness interviews, detectives were able to recover documents addressed to Wylie-Biggs that tested positive for synthetic cannabinoids.

Wylie-Biggs is facing multiple charges, including criminal conspiracy and criminal use of a communication facility. The investigation is ongoing.