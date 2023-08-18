Allegheny County Jail corrections officer charged with official oppression

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An Allegheny County Jail corrections officer, Scott Stawiarski, was charged on Friday with official oppression, false reports to law enforcement authorities and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

The 31-year-old has been a corrections officer since 2017.

On June 17, the Allegheny County Police Internal Affairs/Jail Investigations Unit received information from the staff that an incarcerated person was found in possession of contraband. The incarcerated person was charged with possession of contraband, said Allegheny County police.

After an internal investigation was conducted, police say they determined that Stawiarski submitted false reports claiming he found the contraband inside the incarcerated person's cell.

Stawiarski admitted to police that another inmate provided him with contraband during a search of the victim's cell. This was turned over as evidence to police.

The contraband charge filed against the victim has been withdrawn, and Stawiarski was charged.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to call the tip line at 1-833-255-8477.