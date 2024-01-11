Allegheny County Jail corrections officer charged after allegedly bringing drugs into the jail

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A corrections officer is in custody after he was alleged to have brought drugs into the Allegheny County Jail.

According to information provided by the Allegheny County Police Department, they were informed on December 30 that a county jail officer had been suspected of bringing contraband into the jail.

An investigation found that an ounce of marijuana was in the locker of corrections officer William Kemp III.

Survelliance video showed that Kemp removed 23 pages of paper soaked in synthetic cannabinoids and left them in an employee bathroom.

It's believed Kemp brought them into the jail with the intention of giving them to inmates in the facility.

Kemp is now facing two counts of contraband, possession, and possession with intent to deliver.

He is currently being held on a $10,000 cash bail.