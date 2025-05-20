Local high schooler designs Allegheny County's "I voted n'at" sticker

A Mt. Lebanon High School student has been seen all over Allegheny County — at least her artwork. If you voted and were handed an "I voted n'at!" sticker, the sticker you got was designed by her.

Last winter, Molly Bozick entered an Allegheny County contest. On Tuesday, her design made its debut.

"So, where did the design idea come from?" KDKA-TV's Barry Pintar reports.

"So I wanted to combine the traditional aspects, like the red, white and blue, "I voted," with something unique to Allegheny County and Pittsburgh and I thought a lot about different symbols of our city. So I had like bridges, inclines, Heinz Ketchup, and ultimately, I decided on Pittsburgh-ese, 'n'at,' and then the Pittsburgh colors too."

(Photo: KDKA)

Voters had 10 finalists to choose from, and over 13,000 votes were cast.

"I think it's good for youth to be involved in elections and voting and that sort of thing and I think this brings out that interest," said voter Lisa Locasto.

While there was no prize money, Bozick says the competition has made her think more about voting in the future when she's old enough.

"It's definitely given me more insight into local elections, because usually people just think about national stuff, like what's going on with the president and Congress and stuff, but I feel like, especially local stuff and counties, it's really important," she said.

Bozick says she doesn't want to go into politics, but she may want to go into law.