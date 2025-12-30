Allegheny County homicides and non-fatal shootings down in 2025

Violent crime is down, as 2025 saw a big decrease in homicides and non-fatal shootings in Allegheny County.

Here's a look at the reasons behind the drop in violent crime and the hope that the trend continues into the new year.

Homicides down significantly

Homicides and non-fatal shootings, which spiked in the Pittsburgh region during the COVID-19 pandemic, are down significantly, much to the relief of those whose job it is to investigate and prosecute those responsible.

"Always the goal is zero, and anytime we can drive those numbers down, we're happy with that collectively as a police department and the county in general," Allegheny County Police Assistant Superintendent Vic Joseph said.

It's a national trend, with cities and metropolitan areas across the country having seen roughly a 20% drop in homicides during the past year.

Drastic decrease locally

Locally, the decrease is even more dramatic. Year-to-date numbers show homicides in Pittsburgh and the rest of Allegheny County fell from 106 in 2024 to 70 this past year, which is a decrease of 33%. Non-fatal shooting followed a similar downward trajectory.

"We're really excited to see that decrease," said Erin Dalton, Allegheny County's director of human services.

And though it's tough to pinpoint the exact reasons for the drop, Dalton says the county instituted several social programs aimed at reaching at-risk youth and has used so-called violence interrupters to intercede and de-escalate volatile situations.

"We identify when there's a shooting or when there's a fight that's concerning, and those interruptors will go and reach out to people involved and try and reduce tensions," Dalton said.

On the law enforcement side, Joseph says the county has a 75% homicide clearance rate and has seized 127 illegal firearms, which is an increase of 22% from last year. Joseph says the police have also been successful in focusing on known actors.

"We all believe it's a very small number of people driving the violence within communities," Joseph said.

Whatever the reasons behind this decrease, county police and human services say they'll continue to do what they're doing in hopes that this welcome trend will continue into the new year.