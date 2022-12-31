Watch CBS News
Allegheny County helping residents dispose of Christmas trees

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If you still have your Christmas tree and want to recycle it in Allegheny County, you can drop it off anytime for the next two weeks at all nine county parks from 8 a.m. until dusk at several area parking lots.

Remember to remove all decorations and lights before dropping them off.

City residents can also bring trees to more than a dozen locations through Jan. 26.

The hours of operation at each site may vary.

First published on December 31, 2022 / 4:41 PM

