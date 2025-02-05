Allegheny County Elections Division unveils winner of "I Voted" sticker contest

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Allegheny County Elections Division on Wednesday announced the winner of its first-ever "I Voted" sticker contest.

Molly Bozick, a 10th-grader at Mount Lebanon High School, submitted the "I Voted N'at'!" design, which was chosen out of more than three dozen submissions.

After Allegheny County staff narrowed it down to 10 finalists, the public was invited to vote for the winning sticker where more than 13,000 votes were cast.

The new sticker will make its Election Day debut at the May 20 primary and be used for elections in Allegheny County through 2025 and 2026. Allegheny County Elections Division

"I Voted N'At!" received 2,410 to win the competition. The new sticker will make its Election Day debut at the May 20 primary and be used for elections in Allegheny County through 2025 and 2026, per a press release from the county elections division.

"I'm so honored to have my sticker chosen and can't wait to see it in print," said designer Molly Bozick. "When crafting my design, I focused on creating a balance between our civic duty and Pittsburgh pride. 'I Voted N'at' really captures the spirit of both."

"Everyone knows that voter turnout was very high last year, as it typically is in presidential election years. But our Elections Division administers elections two times a year, every year, and in those odd number years we have important local races for municipal and judicial offices on the ballot that are often overlooked by voters," said Board of Election Chair and County Executive Sara Innamorato. "We launched this new sticker design contest to engage folks in an election year when turnout typically drops significantly. Voting and democracy is an important right to exercise every year, and we hope this sticker serves as a reminder to all yinzers to mark their calendars for the 2025 elections!"

"I'm so excited for yinz to get dahn to the polls this primary day to see this new yinzer-made sticker," said Board of Election Member and County Councilmember Bethany Hallam. "We had so many unique designs submitted from bison to bridges n'at."