Allegheny County's COVID-19 community level rises to medium

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The community level of COVID-19 in Allegheny County increased to medium, the health department announced Friday.

During the week of July 21-27, the county health department reported 2,623 new infections and 154 self-reported positive tests. There were 46 people hospitalized, and six more people died.

The CDC looks at three metrics when determining the level of COVID-19 in a community: new hospital admissions, the percent of staffed inpatient beds and new cases in the past seven days.

Butler, Beaver and Lawrence counties also have a medium level, while Mercer, Washington and Greene counties are at a high level, according to the CDC's map.

Under CDC guidance, it's recommended that people who are immunocompromised or high risk take precautions if they live in a community with a medium level of COVID.

Mask-wearing indoors, regardless of vaccination status, is recommended when a county's community level is high.