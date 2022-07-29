Watch CBS News
Local News

Allegheny County's COVID-19 community level rises to medium

By Madeline Bartos

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Worries grow over COVID-19 variants
Worries grow over COVID-19 variants 03:06

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The community level of COVID-19 in Allegheny County increased to medium, the health department announced Friday. 

During the week of July 21-27, the county health department reported 2,623 new infections and 154 self-reported positive tests. There were 46 people hospitalized, and six more people died. 

The CDC looks at three metrics when determining the level of COVID-19 in a community: new hospital admissions, the percent of staffed inpatient beds and new cases in the past seven days. 

Butler, Beaver and Lawrence counties also have a medium level, while Mercer, Washington and Greene counties are at a high level, according to the CDC's map. 

Under CDC guidance, it's recommended that people who are immunocompromised or high risk take precautions if they live in a community with a medium level of COVID. 

Mask-wearing indoors, regardless of vaccination status, is recommended when a county's community level is high.

First published on July 29, 2022 / 3:15 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.