Allegheny County Council votes to ban fracking in parks

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County Council has voted to ban fracking in parks, but County Executive Rich Fitzgerald said he will veto the bill when it comes to his desk.

The measure is supposed to prohibit new leases on county-owned parkland for industrial use.

In a statement on Monday, Fitzgerald said it does not prevent future leasing of natural gas extraction rights or drilling activities and that any future legislation can simply repeal this one.

"I have no intention of allowing any drilling related activity on or under any of our parks. I fully support a move from fossil fuels to sustainable energy. But I won't make decisions for those future officials, and neither should council. I will veto this bill when it reaches me," he said on Twitter."