Allegheny County Council President Pat Catena to step down from position, councilman says

Following several calls for Allegheny County Council President Pat Catena to step down from his position, including seven council members saying they would vote to remove him, he has elected to step down.

According to a social media post from Councilman Dan Grzybek, Catena is stepping down, and the council will have an election to replace him on Tuesday.

Calls for Catena to step down grew last week after mailers in his campaign to become a state representative criticized trans athletes. A news release from seven members of the council, including Grzybek, called on Catena to step down.

"Respect and tolerance for all is required for those who serve in our county government," the news release said. "Attacks on marginalized groups of people in the service of one's own political advancement are not acceptable."

Catena's resignation as Allegheny County Council president comes just days after he lost a primary election to Brittany Bloam for the nomination to the Pennsylvania State House's 45th District. That race will put Bloam up against Republican James Julius, both of whom are looking to replace the retiring Democratic Rep. Anita Astorino Kulik, who announced her retirement.

Former KDKA-TV political analyst Jon Delano said earlier this week that council members do have the right to replace leadership, but not to force a resignation.

"County council members do have the right to replace their presidents, their chairman, their top leaders at any time by a motion," Delano said. "Now they cannot force a resignation from the county council."