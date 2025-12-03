Watch CBS News
Local News

Allegheny County Council passes 2026 budget with no tax increases or service cuts

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
Read Full Bio
Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Add CBS News on Google

On Tuesday night, Allegheny County officially passed a budget that included no tax increases. 

The newest budget comes after one year, when property taxes were raised by 36%, but the county council's budget this year has no tax increases, no layoffs, and no service cuts. 

However, the county will be eliminating 675 vacant positions. 

In response, County Executive Sara Innamorato said she appreciated the council balancing the need for fiscal restraint while providing resources for families across the county. 

Her full statement can be found below. 

"I applaud County Council for passing our comprehensive budget for 2026. When I introduced the budget in October, I highlighted that my administration prioritized cost-saving measures and because of these efforts found efficiencies and kept spending in check. My budget requested only a 1.5% spending increase this year that maintains quality county services without a tax increase. I appreciate Council balancing the need for fiscal restraint with the need to provide resources for our families and neighbors across Allegheny County. While the federal government is cutting important programs, the county is doing what we can with our resources to provide critical human services, affordable housing, public safety initiatives and more." 

Allegheny County residents can learn more about the new budget on their website at this link

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue