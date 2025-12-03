Allegheny County Council passes 2026 budget with no tax increases or service cuts

On Tuesday night, Allegheny County officially passed a budget that included no tax increases.

The newest budget comes after one year, when property taxes were raised by 36%, but the county council's budget this year has no tax increases, no layoffs, and no service cuts.

However, the county will be eliminating 675 vacant positions.

In response, County Executive Sara Innamorato said she appreciated the council balancing the need for fiscal restraint while providing resources for families across the county.

Her full statement can be found below.

"I applaud County Council for passing our comprehensive budget for 2026. When I introduced the budget in October, I highlighted that my administration prioritized cost-saving measures and because of these efforts found efficiencies and kept spending in check. My budget requested only a 1.5% spending increase this year that maintains quality county services without a tax increase. I appreciate Council balancing the need for fiscal restraint with the need to provide resources for our families and neighbors across Allegheny County. While the federal government is cutting important programs, the county is doing what we can with our resources to provide critical human services, affordable housing, public safety initiatives and more."

Allegheny County residents can learn more about the new budget on their website at this link.