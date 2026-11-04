Voters reject ballot question that would have allowed Allegheny County Council members to expand staff

Voters in Allegheny County have rejected a measure on the ballot in Tuesday's midterm elections that would've allowed county council members expand their staff and receive fringe benefits.

An item on the ballot in Allegheny County posed a yes or no question, asking voters if they wanted to remove restrictions on Allegheny County Council members' ability to receive county funding for personal staff, district offices and fringe benefits. Voters resoundingly rejected the measure.

As of Wednesday morning, with 1,322 out of 1,327 precincts having reported their votes, just shy of 68% of voters selected "no" on their ballot. 487,473 votes were counted, as of early Wednesday.

Allegheny County Council members receive a stipend for their service, but no funds for staff, local offices, or other benefits such as health and life insurance, pension, and transportation.

"We could do a lot better with staff to answer phone calls from conflicts during the day that arise from constituents, from staff that is able to be proactive instead of simply reacting to problems once they arise," Allegheny County at-large Representative Bethany Hallam said to KDKA-TV last month.

The 15 part-time council members make $11,000 per year and often put in 30 to 50 hours per week on county business, which is why they wanted staffing help. Opponents of the measure who called for a "no" vote, said their primary concern was the cost.