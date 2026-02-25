Allegheny County to begin 5-year, $45.8M Campbells Run Road project next month

Allegheny County's Department of Public Works is set to undertake what it calls its largest road project ever.

Work is scheduled to begin next month, and it will affect parts of Robinson and Collier townships.

From March 9 until the end of 2026, periodic lane closures between Keiners Lane and McMichael Road will take place, and drivers should brace for delays as flaggers control traffic, the county DPW said.

Nearly $46 million is being spent on this project, with 80% of funds coming from the federal government.

Several changes planned for Campbells Run Road

The Allegheny County Department of Public Works says this project will improve traffic flow and safety.

"More than 50 side streets and driveways between McMichael Road and Keiners Lane create bottlenecks on the existing two-lane road," the department wrote in a media release.

A more than 1.6-mile section of Campbells Run Road, between McMichael Road and Keiners Lane, will be reconstructed and widened for a two-way center turn lane, along with left and right turn lanes at the major intersections.

Boyce Road and Parkway View Drive will be realigned, too. That is to make a new four-way intersection with traffic signals.

A sidewalk will go up along Campbells Run Road between Business Center Drive and Penn Center Boulevard.

The I-376 west off-ramp will be widened to Campbells Run Road, along with the replacement of a culvert on Boyce Road, and culverts being extended on Campbells Run Road at Glass Road and Keiners Lane.

The county DPW said nine retaining walls will be built, along with two stormwater management basins.

Work being done to reduce ponding, draining issues

Jason Molinero, the deputy director of the Allegheny County Department of Public Works, said ponding and draining issues are frequent on Campbells Run Road, eventually eating away at pavement and causing premature deterioration.

"All the water that ends up on the roadway is going to be captured," he said, touting that it will be sent into the yet-to-be-constructed underground drainage system.

The county DPW adds that new roadway drainage will be installed, plus new pavement markings, curbs, guide rails, and signs. Existing intersections with signals will see upgrades.

There will be upgrades to utilities, along with relocations and adjustments along the stretch. It's going to be part of the initial construction process before things ramp up, Molinaro said. The origins of the project date back to 1981.

"The need has only increased ever since then," Molinaro said.

The project is slated to begin on March 9, DPW said. It is expected to go on for five years, with completion scheduled for 2031.