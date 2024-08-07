Allegheny County's Camp Cadet helps young boys and girls develop confidence, discipline, and understanding

New class of Camp Cadet set to graduate this week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- For 20 years now, Allegheny County's Camp Cadet has been giving young boys and girls a better understanding of what law enforcement does.

The program seeks to improve self-discipline and build confidence in young people. 49 kids from all over Allegheny County are participating in the program this year.

Wednesday, the young people went west from Sharpsburg to the North Shore.

They rolled out at 9 a.m. sharp. For Camp Cadet graduate Brooklyn Harper, it's a familiar sight. She went through this last year.

"It helped me learn what it meant to be a leader," she said.

Leadership, and lots of discipline. There are last names written on their shirts, all the same shirts.

Thursday, an army of gray took a multi-mile test to the North Shore Trail. They walked to the law enforcement memorial on the North Shore.

They'll be riding back east towards Aspinwall – a trip that's over 12 miles.

"It's kind of a shell shock for them," Bobbie Bertalan, Allegheny County Camp Cadet's co-director said.

"They're not used to being away from their families – they're not used to being out of their comfort zone."

And without their families? They must lean on each other.

"It's powerful – because you've seen them grow," Bertalan said. "You've seen them come in, and they've just grown from the week – they learn about themselves."

Brooklyn Harper knows how that feels. It's why she wants to give back to a program that did so much for her.

"I love being able to see that moment whenever it clicks for some of them," she said. "And I love being able to help out and be that mentor that they can look up to."

The graduation ceremony for these young cadets will be this Saturday. That takes place at Fox Chapel High School.