Allegheny County announces Christmas tree recycling program
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Allegheny County announced its annual Christmas tree recycling program on Monday afternoon. This gives the community a place to recycle the tree after the holiday season.
Residents of Allegheny County will be able to drop it off between December 26 and January 14 at all nine county parks from 8 a.m. to dusk.
Here are the drop-off locations:
- Boyce Park - soccer fields parking lot
- Deer Lakes Park - Veterans shelter parking lot
- Harrison Hills Park - parking lot Chipmunk Drive and Cottontail Drive
- Hartwood Acres Park - Middle Road parking lot
- North Park - swimming pool parking lot
- Round Hill Park - Alfalfa shelter parking lot
- Settlers Cabin Park - wave pool parking lot
- South Park - wave pool parking lot
- White Oak Park - Wedding Garden parking lot
According to Allegheny County, over 2,960 trees were received and recycled during the 2021-22 program.
